Close Brothers Motor Finance – Finance Provider (Prime) 2025

In the prime finance space, it’s not just about rates – it’s about fast decisions, strong dealer relationships and a brand that customers recognise.

This year, Close Brothers Motor Finance secured the top spot as winner of Finance Provider of the Year (Prime) for the seventh consecutive year.

It’s a business that’s built long-term partnerships with dealers and continues to lead the way in the prime lending market.

We caught up with CEO of Motor UK and Retail Finance Ireland Seán Kemple to share the good news.

Kemple said: ‘Seven times in a row for us, so this win feels great to know thousands of dealers vote for this award on an annual basis.

‘I’m just really humble about it. I think when the team hear about it they’re going to be shocked. It’s a big thank you to our partners, to all the team and Close Brothers, and everybody across the business and that made this happen.’

The business was praised by dealers who said Close Brothers was a supportive partner to work with, backed up with an accessible and friendly team.

He added: ‘It’s all about partnerships for us. There’s a huge amount of motor finance providers out there, all doing a fantastic job, and our dealer partners need to select the right finance a partner for them.

‘We’ve got to go above and beyond to help the dealer partner with what their needs and objectives are – so that’s what we do.

‘We’ve got a team of very passionate and knowledgeable individuals, and I think that comes across.

‘It’s about speed, it’s about clarity, and, you know, making sure that we are as effective as possible and adding value to them.’

Motor finance has been in the spotlight this year, and companies like Close Brothers have been

