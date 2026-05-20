Stellantis to build Chinese EVs in Europe after signing up to new Dongfeng joint venture

Stellantis has signed a ‘memorandum of understanding’ with Chinese carmaker Dongfeng, in a deal which could see the brand’s vehicles built in Europe for the first time.

The two firms have signed a ‘non binding’ agreement to create a new European operation focusing on the sales, distribution, manufacturing, purchasing and engineering of Dongfeng’s new energy vehicles.

The joint venture – owned 51% by Stellantis and 49% by Dongfeng – is believed to be similar in structure to Stellantis’s existing deal with Leapmotor.

As part of the proposals, Dongfeng is now set to launch its premium Voyah brand in Europe, using existing Stellantis retail and aftersales sites.

Production is expected to take place at Stellantis’s Rennes factory in northern France, where the Citroen C5 Aircross is currently built.

Confirming the news, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said: ‘The plans we are announcing today take our recently strengthened cooperation with Dongfeng to an all-new dimension of an international partnership to the benefit of customers around the world.

‘With this new chapter in our collaboration, we will give our customers an even greater choice of competitive products and pricing, leveraging the best of Stellantis’ global footprint alongside Dongfeng’s access to China’s advanced new energy vehicles ecosystem.’

Qing Yang, chairman of Dongfeng, added: ‘Dongfeng will further strengthen and expand our partnership with Stellantis, closely aligning with China’s national strategies of high-level opening up, dual circulation, and stabilising foreign investment, business, and employment.

Separately, Stellantis has also confirmed plans to build a ‘small and affordable’ electric car by 2028 as part of a newly announced ‘‘E-Car’ project.

The carmaker says that the E-Car will be built at its Pomigliano plant in Italy and continue the ‘true tradition of European ‘people’s mobility’.

It is hoped that the upcoming model will rival the likes of the Renault Twingo and Hyundai Inster, alongside Chinese-made alternatives such as the BYD Dolphin Surf.

Bosses say that the ‘E’ in ‘E-Car’ stands for ‘European, Emotion, Electric and Environmental friendliness’, and have hinted that it will be produced under numerous Stellantis brands.

Outlining the plans, Filosa added: ‘The E-Car is a concept that finds its natural match in the small car success that runs deep in our European Stellantis DNA.

‘Our customers are calling for a revival of small, stylish vehicles, proudly produced in Europe, which are also affordable and environmentally friendly.

‘Stellantis is answering their call with exciting new models for multiple brands. Production is expected to start in 2028 in our Pomigliano (Italy) plant.’