Ford outlines product offensive with five new vehicles including potential Fiesta return

Ford is to launch five new models as part of a major model offensive, which could see the return of the Fiesta name.

Bosses at the Blue Oval yesterday (May 18) outlined plans to ‘renew its commitment to European drivers and businesses’ with proposals which also include an expansion of the firm’s commercial range.

The ‘comprehensive product and services rollout’ will see the launch of an electric B-segment hatchback, using the same platform as the Renault 5, which will likely see the Fiesta nameplate brought out of retirement.

The brand is also planning a small electric SUV, two multi-energy crossovers and a European version of the Bronco, which is currently only on sale in America.

Ford says that it will introduce all of these cars by the end of 2029, illustrating a sizeable ramp-up in the brand’s production.

The news has been welcomed by dealers, who have taken a major hit in representing the brand over recent years.

Nicola Gilda, managing director, Peoples Automotive Group and chair of Ford’s European Dealer Council, said: ‘We are absolutely supportive of Ford’s strategy to go on the offensive in Europe.

‘Building on the success of Ford Pro, while also tapping into Ford’s racing heritage for the design of the new passenger vehicles – it’s clear that Ford is back to win.’

Ford will also be expanding its Pro commercial line-up with a Super Duty version of its Ranger pick-up truck, alongside a new electric Transit City model designed for urban drivers requiring a practical yet compact van option.

Jim Baumbick, president of Ford in Europe, said: ‘Ford Pro is the backbone of our European business.

‘We don’t just sell vans and pickups, we deliver an integrated ecosystem of vehicles, software and services.

‘Our vehicles lead the market, and around them we’ve built a productivity accelerator our competition cannot match. For our customers, that’s not just transportation, it’s a better return on investment.’

Ford’s new initiative – dubbed ‘Ready Set Ford’ – aims to promote areas where the brand can differentiate itself from rivals.

With ‘rally-bred vehicles’, Ford has pledged to create cars that are ‘tailored for Europe’.