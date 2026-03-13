Less than a week to go – have you got your Car Dealer Live tickets?

There’s less than a week to go until Car Dealer Live takes place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Tickets for the event – for both car dealers and suppliers – are selling out fast on the Car Dealer Live website.

The event, sponsored by Autotrader, brings together some of the biggest names in the motor trade for a day of inspiring panel sessions.

Exclusive research carried out for the event will be delivered by partners Autotrader, Google, Impel, Keyloop, Motorway and Cox Automotive.

The event takes place next Thursday, March 19. The Live Stage programme starts at 9am with a welcome from Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott and finishes at 3.30pm.

Baggott said: ‘Once again we’ll be bringing together some brilliant people from across the motor trade to chat to us about the latest in the industry.

‘We’ll be talking to car manufacturer bosses and dealers about the rise of Chinese cars, the radical shifts in the electric car market for new and used and what the rest of the year holds for dealers of all sizes.

‘I know just how busy it can be running a car dealership, but taking the time out to sit back and listen to inspiring speakers is vital and I promise you’ll go back to work with fresh ideas to implement in your business.’

Three headline interviews will take place on the day with Nicola Dobson, Peugeot UK managing director, Sohib Ghfouri, founder of used car dealership Infinity Motors, and Ginny Buckley, TV presenter and founder of Electrifying.com.

Executives from Suzuki, Dacia and Xpeng will take part in our car manufacturer panel, while a Chinese challenger brand session will feature BYD, Geely, Omoda & Jaecoo and Chery.

The independent car dealer panel features IMDA chairman and used car dealer Umesh Samani, Steven Douglas, the founder of dealership Really Easy Car Credit, and George Manning, director of car supermarket Hilton Garage.

Franchised dealers taking part in another panel include Hedin CEO Richard Ennis and Luscombe Motors MD Sam Luscombe.

There will also be a Social Media Masterclass featuring dealers who have saved thousands selling cars on social platforms.

A full agenda for the day is published here.

Tickets

Tickets to the event are available now and cost £165 for trading car dealers. Supplier tickets are £335.

Hotel room packages are also available with a room the night before the event. A social get together will be held the evening prior to the event for those attending to catch up with colleagues and network with like-minded professionals.

Streaming tickets for those who can’t make the event are also available.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

Book your tickets now by logging on to the CarDealerLive.co.uk website.