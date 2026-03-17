Car Dealer Live 26: Everything you need to know

Car Dealer Live takes place this Thursday – and here’s everything you need to know about the big day all in one place.

Once again, the Car Dealer team will be pulling together a day packed full of inspiring sessions with guests from all walks of the motor trade.

Car Dealer Live is sponsored by Autotrader and partners include Motorway, Cox Automotive, Impel, Google and Keyloop. All have created exclusive research for the event.

We’ll also be conducting three headline interviews as well as chatting to panels featuring Chinese challenger brands, car manufacturers, franchised and independent dealers.

In this post, you can find out everything you need to know about our big event that will help shape your 2026.

When does Car Dealer Live take place?

Car Dealer Live takes place on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Arrivals are from 8am with the first sessions beginning on the live stage at 9am.

Where do I get tickets to Car Dealer Live?

Check the CarDealerLive.co.uk website to find out if there are any remaining tickets. It is vital you book the correct ticket as incorrect tickets will be cancelled.

Pricing:

Dealer ticket: £165

Supplier ticket: £335

Streaming ticket: £225

Dealer + Hotel package: £325

Supplier + Hotel package: £495

(prices ex vat)

I can’t make Car Dealer Live – what can I do?

If you have bought a ticket to Car Dealer Live and can’t make the event you can give the ticket to a colleague to attend in your place. Alternatively you can convert the ticket to a Streaming ticket (see below). Contact the team on [email protected] if you’d like to do that. Please note this must be done by March 18.

Can I stream Car Dealer Live?

Yes, the entire programme of Car Dealer Live will be live streamed on the event website, but you need a Streaming ticket to watch it. This will give you access to all the sessions and you’ll also be able to download the research conducted by our partners on the event website.

A Streaming ticket also allows you to watch back any of the sessions at your leisure after the event.

Who is speaking at Car Dealer Live?

Car Dealer Live is packed with brilliant guests who’ll be imparting their wisdom and take on the automotive industry in a series of interviews. The full line-up is below.

Can I ask guests on the live stage questions on the day?

Car Dealer Live is designed to be interactive for attendees so you’ll be able to put questions to the panel via the Slido.com website. On the day, simply enter the code CDL26 and you’ll be able to submit your questions and take part in polls during the day.

We’ll also be sharing news and information via an exclusive WhatsApp group. Attendees will be emailed a link to join the admin-only posting group and there will be a QR code at the venue to join too.

Is there an official hotel for Car Dealer Live?

Yes. You can book rooms at the official Car Dealer Live hotel via the event website for the evening of Wednesday, March 18. This will give you access to a pre-event social catch-up with others who have booked hotel rooms.

Book a hotel and ticket package and you’ll be sent details of your hotel stay ahead of the event.

If you also need a hotel room for the night after Car Dealer Live, we can help arrange that. Simply email the events team on [email protected].

What’s the social get together all about at Car Dealer Live?

With a large number of Car Dealer Live attendees staying at the official hotel, we are hosting a social get together for networking ahead of the event. Follow the signs from reception to the dedicated room after you’ve grabbed drinks from the bar.

Where is Car Dealer Live?

Car Dealer Live takes place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/dZPJjsPRn1MF7hPA6

What is the dress code for Car Dealer Live?

There is no official dress code for Car Dealer Live, but in the past attendees tend to dress business casual.

What time does Car Dealer Live start?

Car Dealer Live arrivals are from 8am with the live stage programme beginning at 9am. There are regular breaks during the day for networking opportunities and the programme finishes at 3.30pm so guests can get away before the traffic.

What’s on the Agenda for Car Dealer Live?

We have a packed day of sessions at Car Dealer Live with some brilliant headline speakers, panel sessions and research chats with our partners.

Exclusive research carried out for the event will be delivered by partners Autotrader, Google, Impel, Keyloop, Motorway and Cox Automotive. Click their names to read all about what they’ll be talking about in detail.

The full agenda and timings can be seen below. And you can read more about the day here.

Where do I park for Car Dealer Live?

There is plenty of free parking at the British Motor Museum. See details below of where to park and where to head once you have.

Do I need to bring my ticket for Car Dealer Live?

Yes you do. All guests will be scanned into the venue at reception. A digital version of your ticket is fine as long as we can clearly read the QR code on the screen.

The reception team will be on hand to help anyone who may have lost their ticket.

What else is happening at Car Dealer Live?

As well as the programme on the live stage, this year several suppliers to the motor trade will be showcasing their businesses in the networking are and you can chat to them during breaks in the day.

These include:

Autoglym – the car care professionals

Brego – the used car valuations specialist

DealerKit – the car dealership DMS built for dealers, by dealers

Jigsaw Finance – a car finance broker with access to 30 funders

UVeye – a 24-camera, AI-powered visual inspection solution

Rallye Digital – a firm producing dynamic pricing displays for dealers

What can I expect from Car Dealer Live?

Car Dealer Live has been designed to inspire, entertain and inform attendees about the very latest trends in the motor trade. We want guests to go home having learned something new that they can take back and implement to their businesses.

Will I be able to download the research from Car Dealer Live?

All our research partners have produced a research paper alongside their sessions and attendees will be able to download these after the event. We will also be sharing copies of these in the event WhatsApp group so you can read them immediately.

Who is going to Car Dealer Live?

Car Dealer Live is attended by a varied mix of automotive professionals from car manufacturers, car dealerships both franchised and independent, motor trade suppliers and industry analysts. We do not share an attendee list, but on the day you’ll be able to network during the breaks or the night before at the event hotel.

Is there an official WhatsApp group for Car Dealer Live?

Yes. This year we have set-up an official Car Dealer Live WhatsApp group to share news and information from the day.

This will be a broadcast-only group from the Car Dealer admin team and is designed to give you immediate news and information from the sessions throughout the day, plus useful reminders of what’s going on.

Attendees will be sent a link to join via email and there will be QR codes on the seats in the auditorium.

Any questions about Car Dealer Live?

If this post has missed anything you’re still wondering about, you can contact the team via email at [email protected].

How do I get involved in Car Dealer Live 27?

If you’d like to be involved in Car Dealer Live next year, contact the team on [email protected]. Partner spaces are strictly limited.

If you’d like to be on one of the panels, also drop us a line and one of the editorial team will reach out.