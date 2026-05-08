Car dealer Greenhous Group reports hefty rise in profits after period of ‘seismic change’

Car dealer group Greenhous has reported a rise in profits after the firm performed ‘robustly’ throughout a period of ‘seismic change’.

Accounts seen by Car Dealer show that the retail group posted a pre-tax profit of £31.09m in the 12 months to the end of December, 2025.

The result marks a £519,000 improvement on the previous year’s £30.57m, despite the firm being forced to absorb significant changes to its network.

The year saw the group close its Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles franchise, following the introduction of the brand’s ‘Ideal Network Plan strategy’, while the closure of its Bulkrite business also incurred significant wind-down costs.

On the flip side, the firm splashed out on developing a number of new sites, having signed up to represent BYD, Chery and Geely over the course of the year, as well as a state-of-the-art van Service Centre in Southampton.

Bosses also paid homage to the ‘outstanding performance’ of its Omoda and Jaecoo operations, which contributed significantly to the company selling more than 93,000 new vehicle overall.

The Chinese brands were also a major factor in Greenhous enjoyjng a stellar year of turnover, with revenue rising from £1.79bn to £1.88bn. Meanwhile, the firm’s gross margin also improved from 7.28% to 7.48%.

The Group also delivered a ‘materially stronger’ cash and balance sheet position, with cash generated from operations improving to £54.7m and net borrowings reducing from £81.1m to £60.8m.

Reflecting on the year, executive chairman Derek Passant said: ‘The automotive sector continued to operate in a complex environment throughout the year. Ongoing economic uncertainty, evolving consumer expectations, and rapid technological change required agility and disciplined decision- making.

‘Against this backdrop, the group remained focused on what has always underpinned our success: putting customers first, investing in our colleagues, and building sustainable partnerships with our manufacturer brands and local communities.

‘Operationally, the business performed in line with expectations. Demand patterns continued to normalise following recent years of volatility, while supply conditions showed further signs of stability.

‘Our teams responded positively, maintaining high standards of customer service across both sales and aftersales, and ensuring that we remain a trusted and respected partner for motorists across the regions we serve.

‘A key priority for the Board during 2025 was the continued transformation of the business to meet the future needs of our customers. Digital capability, data-driven decision-making, and process efficiency all remained areas of active investment.

‘At the same time, we were careful to ensure that innovation enhanced, rather than replaced, the personal service and local relationships that define our customer experience.

‘Our colleagues continue to be our greatest strength. Throughout the year, we invested in training, leadership development, and wellbeing initiatives to support engagement and retention in a highly competitive labour market.

‘The commitment, professionalism, and adaptability shown by our teams have been instrumental in navigating change and

sustaining performance.’

Elsewhere, throughout the year, Greenhous’s average number of employees reduced slightly from 1,716 to 1,708, with staff costs coming in at £79.96m.

Meanwhile, directors’ remuneration totalled £4.49m, with the highest paid executive paid £1.66m.

A dividend of £9.28m was paid during the year.

Director Ashely Passant added: ‘The result underlines the strength of Greenhous Group’s diversified car, van and HGV operations, the continued growth of its retail and fleet divisions, and the benefits of ongoing investment in new brands, infrastructure and customer service capability.

‘The business thanks its staff for there support, hard work and dedication throughout a period of seismic change.’