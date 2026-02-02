Vertu axes ‘financially unviable’ sites in north of England as dealer group moves fast to secure jobs

Dealer group Vertu has axed two showrooms in the north of England after ruling that the sites were no longer ‘ financially viable’.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has ceased trading at both its Honda Bradford and Citroen Macclesfield sites, following a ‘careful review’ of the dealerships.

The news comes just weeks after the retailer entered talks to close three other showrooms, which it acquired as part of its Helston Garages takeover at the end of 2022.

Bosses say that the closures in Bradford and Macclesfield will not result in any job losses, with staff redistributed to neighbouring sites representing Kia and BYD.

However, the move does leave Honda and Citroen customers customers facing longer trips for work on their cars.

Citroen drivers in Macclesfield are now being redirected to Vertu Citroen Derby – a round-trip of around 90 miles – while customers in Bradford face a shorter trip to Vertu Honda Huddersfield, around 12 miles away.

Confirming the latest news, a spokesperson for Vertu Motors said: ‘We have carefully reviewed the financial viability of our Honda Bradford and Citroen Macclesfield dealerships, and made the difficult decision to close them.

‘All colleagues have retained employment, having been transferred to the respective dealerships of ours next door: Vertu Kia Bradford and Vertu BYD Macclesfield.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers at any of our Vertu dealerships, where they may expect the same excellent standard of customer service they are used to.’

