Older stock, tighter margins: why vehicle prep is now critical for dealers

In a market where older cars are holding the strongest values, how these vehicles are prepared, detailed and presented can really make all of the difference.

The right photo can sell a car before the customer has even walked into the showroom, as Mark Docherty, marketing manager at Autoglym explained on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast.

‘When people turn up to your dealership, I imagine a lot of them have kind of already bought it in their head,’ said Docherty.

‘They’re just making sure that you’re okay and the side of the car they can’t see in the photo isn’t on fire.’

It has been well-documented that with prices remaining high for many used cars, consumers are choosing older models, and with stock limited, car dealers are doing the same.

Docherty points out that as dealers are buying older models, valeters play an even more important role in selling vehicles.

He explained: ‘Especially if you maybe have to start selling something a little bit older to your customers – your five to seven year old car – and you’re trying to get them into an eight to ten, you got to make sure that car is as good looking as possible.

‘And I think that’s where you know, your presentation, your prep and everything really really comes in and dare I say it, you know, if you’re going to have to drop your price because the car’s a bit older, there’s a benefit for your aftersales, your Lifeshines in the world and that kind of thing to get a bit more money running through your business.’

Despite such a focus on vehicle preparation, he adds that these are the ‘unsung heroes’ of car dealerships.

‘A lot of customers won’t see where their cars are prepped and the tough conditions people go through,’ he said.

‘I mean, imagine February, 6am, washing a car, wet hands, cold out the back.’

He adds: ‘So there’s some real heroes out there that are working in tough conditions, getting things done.’

You can listen to the Car Dealer Podcast in full by pressing play above or search on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon Music.