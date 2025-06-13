Weekly Briefing: Motorpoint back in profit, more Chinese cars arrive and Pod Point sold

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he has been out on the road with colleagues driving some new cars – one of them was the Omoda 5. After a test drive, he asks, what’s the problem with Chinese cars? Is there one?

Elsewhere, he takes a look at troubled used car supermarket group Motorpoint bouncing back from big losses to profit and Pod Point – the Andy Palmer-chaired charge point business – is sold for £10m, four years after it listed at £345m.

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

EV stocking

US tariffs

Wessex Garages boss departs

Supercar dealer merger

New CarPlay

Trade Centre bounces back

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.