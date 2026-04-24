Weekly Briefing: What dealers said at Autotrader’s customer advisory groups

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he hears from car dealers who were at Autotrader’s first customer advisory groups, and from the firm themselves. What was discussed?

Also this week, Lookers has allegedly made plans for another round of redundancies – so what’s going on at the giant car dealer group?

Plus:

Swansway profits rise

Arnold Clark faces legal action

HMRC moves to block VAT charging change

Car sales trio admit fraud

MG4 tops fastest selling car chart

New BMW 7 Series

FCA scheme challenged

Pinewood profits up

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.