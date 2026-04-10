Weekly Briefing: Which car brands are most at risk of the Chinese newcomers?

The Car Dealer Briefing from James Baggott summarises the week’s most important motor trade headlines for you all in one place.

For this week’s edition of the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, he takes a closer look at the March new car sales figures and tries to work out which brands are most at risk of extinction.

As Chinese makers leap up the list – and the Jaecoo 7 tops the best selling cars chart – which legacy manufacturers will be soul searching about their future?

Also this week, Jaguar’s MD Rawdon Glover tells him what it’s like at the firm post-Gerry McGovern.

Also this week:

FCA crackdown on sale or return

Motonovo owner to pull out

Motorpoint’s record figures

New car sales: Best March since 2019

Mitsubishi appoints first dealers

Hendy accounts late

Allen Ford restructures

G3 Auctions sold

To read the weekly briefing, you usually need to be a subscriber on Substack, but this week’s post is free to all. You can sign up to the mailing list below.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.