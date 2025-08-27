Why I love the Car Dealer Podcast Live and you will too: Get your tickets now!

There are few opportunities for car dealers to get together and talk shop which is why I love the Car Dealer Podcast Live.

Not only is our forthcoming event centred around some interesting chat on stage with some brilliant guests, but the Car Dealer team has also built in plenty of opportunities to have a catch up with other like-minded automotive industry professionals.

The event takes place in a few weeks time on September 24 in Abingdon and we’ve got a brilliant afternoon and evening of post-summer chat.

On stage, podcast hosts Jon Reay and I will be chatting to experts from the car manufacturer, franchised and independent dealer worlds.

Matt Galvin, boss of electric car company Polestar, Waylands Automotive marketing director Vicky Hart and used car dealer Alex Bradley will all be on the panel.

We’ll be having a lighthearted chat about the automotive industry and all the key topics affecting it right now.

From electric cars and grants, used car sourcing challenges and industry pressures for franchised dealers, nothing will be off the table as we sit around for our Podcast recording.

There’ll be plenty of opportunity to catch up with colleagues on either side of that too. Before we start recording we’ll serve tea and coffee from 3.30pm and the recording kicks off at 4pm.

Once that is complete we’ll be firing up the barbecue for a buffet dinner and, importantly, opening the bar.

Most guests book hotel rooms alongside their tickets so they can enjoy catching up with colleagues late into the evening.

Last year I enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere of the event and the interesting conversations the podcast, and seeing others from the industry, sparked off.

Most industry events can be a bit formal and stuffy, but this one is nothing like that – it’s a catch-up and a chance to network more than anything else.

And, in our busy lives, I know only too well how hard it is to take time out from running a dealership to hear from others and do exactly that. I very much look forward to seeing you there.