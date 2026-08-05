WSG named among best UK firms for female employees alongside Kia, VW and Hyundai

A number of automotive firms have named among the UK’s best workplaces for women.
The survey, conducted by Great Place To Work UK, is based on confidential employee feedback and recognises organisations where female staff consistently experience high levels of trust, opportunity and workplace satisfaction.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Ltd came 42nd among ‘super large’ companies.
Director Steph Newbery said: ‘It is something we are incredibly proud of because it reflects the culture we’ve worked hard to build over the past few years.
‘As a female Director in a traditionally male-dominated industry, it’s particularly rewarding to see WSG recognised as a place where women are empowered to develop, lead and influence the future of the business.
Newbery added: ‘This recognition belongs to everyone across WSG who contributes to our success every single day.
‘Whether they’re supporting customers, leading teams, developing new ideas or helping shape the future of the business, their professionalism, expertise and commitment have helped make WSG the company it is today.
You can view the full lists here.