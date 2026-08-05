WSG named among best UK firms for female employees alongside Kia, VW and Hyundai

A number of automotive firms have named among the UK’s best workplaces for women.

The survey, conducted by Great Place To Work UK, is based on confidential employee feedback and recognises organisations where female staff consistently experience high levels of trust, opportunity and workplace satisfaction.

In the medium sized category, Hyundai Capital UK Ltd – the Korean brand’s in-house finance division – came 35th, while Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) placed 53rd and Kia UK Ltd came 90th.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen Financial Services (UK) Ltd came 42nd among ‘super large’ companies.

WSG says the recognition ranks as one of the company’s proudest achievements as it looks to change perceptions about the automotive industry being a male dominated space.

Director Steph Newbery said: ‘It is something we are incredibly proud of because it reflects the culture we’ve worked hard to build over the past few years.

‘As a female Director in a traditionally male-dominated industry, it’s particularly rewarding to see WSG recognised as a place where women are empowered to develop, lead and influence the future of the business.

‘We have always believed opportunities should be based on talent, ambition and potential, not gender. This award reinforces that we’ve created an environment where those opportunities genuinely exist.’

Going forward, the firm says it remains committed to ‘investing in development and creating opportunities for long-term career progression’.

Newbery added: ‘This recognition belongs to everyone across WSG who contributes to our success every single day.

‘Whether they’re supporting customers, leading teams, developing new ideas or helping shape the future of the business, their professionalism, expertise and commitment have helped make WSG the company it is today.

‘We will continue listening to our colleagues, investing in their development and creating opportunities for long-term career progression, ensuring WSG remains a place where talented people can do the best work of their careers.’

You can view the full lists here.