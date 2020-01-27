BCA delivers ‘massive buying power’ for record-breaking Porsche sale

A RECENT sale for Porsche Retail at BCA Blackbushe set new records for the vendor, with an entry of 80 vehicles generating proceeds of almost £2 million and a conversion rate of 90 per cent.

With 546 online buyers competing via the BCA Buyer app and BCA Live Online, plus a packed auction lane, bidding was highly competitive throughout.

Among the strong sellers, a 2016 Porsche Macan 3.0 diesel sold for £36,000 at 21,000 miles; a 2016 Porsche 911 PDK auto sold for £62,200; while a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E220 Alpine Coupe made £23,800 at 35,500 miles.

In total, 79 vehicles sold for £1.9 million, generating an average value in excess of £25,000 and an average of 99.5 per cent of Cap Clean.

Porsche Retail has an exclusive deal with BCA to manage the remarketing of its part-exchange vehicles, with a sale of high-end luxury vehicles at Blackbushe every Wednesday. Porsche Retail Group uses BCA Dealer Pro to manage all part-exchange activity across its specialist new and used Porsche centres in Guildford, Hatfield, Reading, Mayfair and West London. All non-Porsche vehicles are immediately consigned for sale at BCA Blackbushe.

Ade Smith, group director for Porsche Retail Group, said: ‘BCA delivered massive buying power for this record-breaking sale and the demand from the buyers at Blackbushe and online was exceptional.’

BCA’s major account manager, Suzanne Spencer, added: ‘Our customers know that Porsche Retail offers an exceptional choice of luxury, prestige and performance vehicles and these sales generate a genuine buzz with our buyers.  The used car market has started strongly at BCA in 2020 with significant demand for prestige and performance vehicles.’

