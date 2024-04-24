RAC Cars to get fresh website after firm signs up to five year partnership with Heycar

The RAC’s used car portal is to relaunch later this year after the firm signed a five year deal with Heycar.

The online new and used car marketplace will take over the running of RAC Cars from June, when an all new website will be launched.

Bosses say the platform will be given ‘feature parity’ with Heycar’s own site, providing automotive retailers with a ‘fantastic showcase’ for their vehicles.

The upgraded site has been developed in line with RAC brand guidelines and will feature a responsive design that renders across all devices and screen sizes.

Mark Adcock, head of brand licensing at the RAC, said: ‘RAC Cars is one of the most important products in our digital portfolio, so we are very pleased to be partnering with heycar to take it to the next level.

‘They are one of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the used car marketplace and their newly developed platform will provide great car-buying solutions for customers, helping them buy the right car for them.’

Alex Grime, chief of staff at Heycar, added: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with the RAC, one of the most trusted and loved brands in the UK.

‘With our all-new platform, we will be providing a compelling level of vehicle choice and a modern car buying experience for consumers, whilst for our automotive retailers, the RAC Cars site will help extend the reach of their vehicles to a high quality audience of in-market car buyers.’

It is hoped that the refreshed offering will have a knock-on effect for RAC Approved Dealer, the firm’s 1,400-strong retailer group operated in conjunction with Assurant.

Commenting on the latest news, Lee Coomber, RAC director at Assurant, said: ‘Many of our dealers make extensive use of RAC Cars to advertise their cars and it is a core part of our proposition.

‘This deal with Heycar will provide them with a new and attractive route to market.’