Used car salesman set to lose job after being convicted of driving with cocaine in his system

A used car dealer is set to lose his job after he was banned from the roads for drug driving.

Fraser Finlay was pulled over by officers while driving a cream BMW through the village of Kilgetty in Pembrokshire, last October.

Police brought the 25-year-old to a halt after the trade insurance on the vehicle he was driving failed to show up on their system.

The second-hand car salesman then failed a breathalyzer test at the roadside and was taken into custody for further tests, the Pembrokeshire Herald reports.

Blood samples later showed he had 20ug/L of cocaine in his system – well above the legal threshold limit of 10.

The car dealer was also found to have 800 ug/L of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system – 16 times the legal limit of 50.

He has now appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court where he admitted to drug driving.

District judge, Mark Layton heard that the conviction was likely to lead to Finlay losing his job in the motor trade.

His solicitor, David Williams, said: ‘This conviction means that my client is most likely to see an end to his job.

‘This is because he works as a car salesman.’

After hearing all the evidence, the judge handed Finlay a £450 fine and ordered him to pay a £180 court surcharge and £85 in costs.

The defendant was also disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Pictured: Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court