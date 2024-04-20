Renault reveals a new kind of dealership called rnlt© in central Paris

Renault has opened a new type of dealership to offer a different experience for customers from traditional showrooms.

Called ‘rnlt©’, the dealership is more akin to a shop and is located right in the heart of Paris on 104 Boulevard Haussmann. The French carmaker intends to open 20 of the sites including one in central London.

Renault calls rnlt© a new ‘point-of-sale concept’, with the name reflecting the different model from traditional showrooms in being ‘modern’, ‘compact’ and a ‘condensation’ of the brand.

The sites will be located in fashionable retail areas of European capital cities and will allow customers ‘total immersion into the Renault universe’.

Each store will feature two or three vehicles and a selection of ‘The Originals’ Renault merchandise. They will work hand-in-hand with traditional Renault dealerships located on the outskirts of cities.

The 180m-square rnlt© facility on 104 Boulevard Haussmann is operated by Renault Retail Group, and opens with the display of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric and Scenic E-Tech Electric. Two Renault brand experts are on hand to assist customers.

Renault said: ‘Renault’s strategy is centred on enhancing the customer experience. Pioneering a cutting-edge approach for its showrooms with rnlt©, a place that foster interaction and engagement. These spaces are designed to not only welcome visitors but also to inspire them.

‘Whether it’s a curious newcomer to the brand, a prospective car buyer, or a dedicated Renault enthusiast seeking something special, these stores offer an immersive experience for everyone.

‘Through rnlt©, Renault remains at the forefront of innovation as it reshapes the car purchasing journey.’