67 Degrees – Website Provider for Independent Dealers 2025

A great website can make all the difference helping to showcase stock, generate leads and give customers confidence from the very first click.

Taking the top spot once again for the eight year in a row is a business praised for its slick designs, responsive service and the ability to deliver real results – 67 Degrees.

The Brighton-based automotive web design and marketing agency has built a reputation for combining high-performance websites with standout customer service, and dealers across the UK have shown their continued appreciation by voting for them in Car Dealer Power once again.

Speaking about the win, head of sales and account management at 67 Degrees, Luke Stewart, said: ‘Wow. Honestly, it’s just amazing. This is our eighth year in a row now, and we’re completely overwhelmed.

‘It’s so special because it comes from our dealers – and we’re just extremely grateful for all the support. We can’t thank everyone enough. We’re really proud, and it’s a great achievement for the whole team.’

When asked what sets 67 Degrees apart, the answer was simple: consistency and care.

‘We treat everyone how we’d want to be treated ourselves,” Stewart said. ‘We do what we say we’re going to do, when we say we’re going to do it. That sounds simple, but it’s surprisingly rare these days.’

Beyond web design, the agency also supports its clients with PPC, SEO, Google Vehicle Ads, and more – all designed to drive traffic, boost enquiries, and ultimately help dealers sell more cars.

As the team gets ready to celebrate its 2025 win, there’s already talk of making it nine in a row next year.

‘There’s definitely going to be a party,’ said Stewart. ‘Everyone’s been keeping their fingers crossed – and now we can all celebrate together.’

The company’s flexibility is another key ingredient in its success. As a small, agile team, 67 Degrees is able to deliver bespoke websites tailored to a dealer’s individual vision – without compromising on performance, explained Stewart.

‘Whether you want a completely custom look or something data-driven, we make it happen – and ensure it performs brilliantly too.’