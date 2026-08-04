AI Week: What if we’ve been asking the wrong questions about AI all along? 

The next chapter of automotive AI isn’t about AI.

This may sound like an odd thing for an AI company to say during Car Dealer AI Week, but I think the industry has become so obsessed with AI that it’s in danger of overlooking something even more important: Customers.

This isn’t to say AI has become less important. Quite the opposite. It has the potential to reshape almost every aspect of automotive retail. But if AI doesn’t make the customer experience better, we’ve all missed the point.

For the last few years, the conversation around automotive AI has centred on the technology itself. Can it answer customers’ questions? Can it integrate with existing systems? Can it be trusted? Will it go rogue?

Those questions are inevitable, but there comes a point where asking what the technology can do is no longer enough.

We should also be asking what it helps dealerships do better and whether it creates buying and ownership experiences that are easier, more responsive and more personal for customers.

Not everything that matters can be measured

Whenever dealerships explore new technology, one question inevitably comes first: Will it sell more cars?

It’s a perfectly reasonable question. But the problem is that it assumes value can always be measured directly, attributed neatly and owned by one department. In reality, dealerships don’t work like that, and neither do customers.

One retailer recently told us that since introducing AI to support inbound enquiries, their walk-in conversion rate has increased.

Coincidence? Possibly. The sales team’s theory, however, is that with AI handling more of the repetitive lead management and follow-up, they’ve simply had more time to spend with customers already in the showroom. Conversations have become less rushed, customers receive more attention and more vehicles are being sold.

Did AI sell those cars? Of course not. But would those sales have happened without it? That is a much more interesting question.

Another retailer has seen staff turnover reduce significantly since adopting AI. Again, there isn’t a dashboard that will directly attribute this to the technology.

Yet removing repetitive administration, chasing unresponsive leads and other time-consuming tasks has made the role more enjoyable, leading to retained experience, stronger customer relationships and greater consistency for customers.

Perhaps these wins are overlooked because we’re still trying to judge AI in isolation, when many of its biggest benefits only become visible once you look at how the dealership performs as a whole.

That’s why I find myself increasingly saying: AI doesn’t sell cars. It creates opportunities to sell cars.

Some of those opportunities are easy to measure, including appointment volumes, engagement rates and response times.

Others emerge more gradually through better conversations, stronger handovers, improved morale, more experienced teams and, ultimately, better customer experiences. They’re no less valuable simply because they resist straightforward attribution.

So perhaps the better question isn’t whether AI sold more cars, but whether it helped the dealership become better at selling them?

The paradox of the modern customer

Modern customers are wonderfully contradictory. They expect answers in seconds, but they don’t necessarily want to make a decision straight away.

They value self-service, yet still want reassurance from another person before committing. They expect businesses to remember who they are, while also wanting the freedom to dip in and out of the buying journey on their own terms.

That isn’t contradictory. It’s simply the reality of modern life. Every good digital experience shapes the next one, and those experiences inevitably influence what customers expect from dealerships.

Our After the Lead Lands mystery shopping study of 100 UK retailers highlighted just how wide the gap can be between those expectations and the reality. One of the clearest observations wasn’t how quickly retailers responded – it was what happened afterwards.

Many dealerships acknowledged enquiries promptly before defaulting to calling the customer, often repeatedly. Most customers do eventually want to speak to someone, but I challenge whether they wanted that conversation at that moment.

Someone researching vehicles at 10pm has probably chosen that time for a reason. Meeting them where they are, before trying to move them elsewhere, gives the conversation the best chance of continuing.

Our own data supports that approach. Today, 37% of customer engagement happens outside normal business hours, while SMS consistently generates stronger engagement than email.

Yet responding quickly is only half the challenge. Customers expect businesses to be immediate, but they’re equally entitled to take their own time.

One in four customers doesn’t meaningfully engage until at least 48 hours after their initial enquiry, and that engagement takes an average of 3.3 messages. Yet our mystery shopping found that more than a third of retailers stopped after a single tailored response.

The paradox is that dealerships have become very good at measuring the first response, while customers often make their decision much later.

Conclusion

The automotive industry will continue talking about AI, and rightly so. The technology will keep evolving, capabilities will improve and today’s limitations will eventually disappear.

But the dealerships that stand out over the next decade won’t necessarily be those with the most sophisticated AI – they’ll be the ones that use it to create the most thoughtful, connected and consistent customer experiences.

Because if AI doesn’t make the customer experience better, we’ve all missed the point.

Contact:

W: https://impel.ai/uk/

E: [email protected]

P: 07527 046385

AI Week is running from August 3-7 on the Car Dealer Magazine website. Check out our dedicated features every day and special podcasts wherever you get your podcasts.

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