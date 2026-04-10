Apr 10: Fuel stocks fall; OpenAI fires warning to government; Cupra’s Renault 5 rival

Fall in petrol and diesel stocks at UK filling stations since Iran conflict

Stocks of petrol and diesel at filling stations in the UK have fallen since the start of the Iran conflict, though the size of the drop varies across the country, figures show.

Petrol stock levels at garages averaged between 44% and 47% in the four weeks leading up to the start of the war on February 28.

But in the four weeks beginning March 1, levels across the UK averaged between 36% and 43%, according to data published on Thursday by the Department for Energy & Net Zero.

OpenAI says energy costs and regulation hold back major UK investment

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has halted plans for a major UK data centre project as it said energy costs and regulation were holding back investment.

The US technology giant had agreed to deploy its Stargate data centre project at a new artificial intelligence (AI) growth zone in the north-east of England.

Stargate UK was expected to be based across a number of sites including Cobalt Park near Newcastle and Blyth.

Cupra’s Raval arrives as key rival to Renault 5

Cupra has revealed its latest electric car – the Raval.

Building on months of teasers and camouflage models, the new Raval has now been showcased in production form ahead of its arrival in the summer.

The first of a new wave of small electric models from the Volkswagen Group – which will include cars such as the Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID.Polo – the Raval sits atop a new MEB+ platform which has been designed to maximise interior space while keeping exterior proportions compact.

The markets

The FTSE 100 nursed modest losses on Thursday as doubts grew over the strength and sustainability of the US-Iran ceasefire.

The FTSE 100 closed down 5.40 points, 0.1%, at 10,603.48, while the FTSE 250 ended down 229.19 points, 1.0%, at 22,205.64.

In European equities on Thursday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed down 0.2%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt declined 1.1%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Financial Conduct Authority is investigating ‘sale or return’ models after collapses like GVE London. Dealers may face scrutiny over risk controls and customer protections, with warnings to respond promptly to regulator enquiries or risk further action.

Mitsubishi Motors has appointed 33 UK dealers ahead of its return, targeting 60 sites. The network includes former partners and new entrants, with models like the Outlander PHEV and L200 arriving in showrooms from May.

Big Motoring World sold 18,300 cars in Q1 2026, up 25% and a record performance, with EV sales surging 79%. The update comes amid ongoing redundancies and a legal battle with founder Peter Waddell.

UK tracked three Russian submarines in North Atlantic for a month, Healey says

The UK and allies tracked a Russian attack submarine and two spy submarines loitering over critical undersea cables in the North Atlantic for a month before they retreated, John Healey has revealed.

A British warship and aircraft were deployed to deter ‘malign’ activity by Moscow in waters off the UK’s northern coast, the Defence Secretary said.

He said Vladimir Putin had sought to capitalise on the world being “distracted” by the Iran war and that he poses ‘the primary threat to UK security’.

Melania Trump denies ‘false’ Jeffrey Epstein smears in public statement

US first lady Melania Trump has denied ties to the paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and called for survivors to be able to give evidence to Congress.

Mrs Trump made the remarks in a rare public statement at the White House and it was not immediately clear what prompted her to speak out about the issue now.

The Epstein scandal and controversy over the release of official documents has been a political headache for her husband Donald Trump, putting a spotlight on his past friendship with the late sex offender, which he has said ended decades ago.

Weather outlook…

The UK will today experience a mixed and slightly unsettled spring day.

In the south, expect variable cloud with some sunny spells and temperatures around 12–13 °C. The Midlands will be mostly cloudy with occasional light showers.

In northern England and Scotland, it will be cooler and greyer, with patchy rain and highs near 9–11 °C, feeling fresher overall.