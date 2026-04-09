Mitsubishi appoints first new dealer partners return to UK sales edges nearer

Mitsubishi has announced its first new dealer partners as the Japanese brand prepares for its much-anticipated return to the UK.

Car Dealer reported in February at the outfit was in ‘advanced negotiations’ with potential partners, ahead of vehicles arriving in showrooms in May.

It has now been confirmed that 33 new sales sites will open in the first wave of the brand’s return, with further appointments expected soon, as bosses look to head towards 60 locations.

The initial uptake sees the return of a number of long-standing Mitsubishi dealers, including Humphries & Parks in Maidstone, Adam Purves in Galashiels and Fields of Bromsgrove, Celtic Mitsubishi in Swansea.

Other familiar names to the brand’s customers include JT Hughes in Shrewsbury and Tweedmouth in Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Reacting to the news, Michael Deans, managing director at Tweedmouth Service Station Ltd, said: ‘The all-new Mitsubishi L200 and Outlander models look and drive fantastically well, as you would expect, and we can’t wait to get them to the dealership to show them off to our loyal Mitsubishi customers.

‘As a Mitsubishi dealer for now 44 years, we have lived and breathed the Mitsubishi franchise since 1982, and as a family business, we have always felt proud to represent the brand.

‘We look forward to a new chapter and to a great future once again.’

As well as the returning favourites, a number of new names have also signed up to represent Mitsubishi upon its return.

These include York Mitsubishi, F J Chalke in Wincanton, Jeffries of Bacton and Startin in Twyford.

Philip Jeffries, of newly appointed Jeffries of Bacton, said: ‘2026 is a year of celebration for us as we celebrate our 75th anniversary of trading in Bacton, near Stowmarket in Suffolk.

‘We are delighted to have been appointed as one of the new dealers for Mitsubishi Motors in the UK network and to represent the respected and well-known Japanese brand.

‘Jeffries’ family history is rooted in Suffolk agriculture, and many of our existing customers drive 4×4 pickups and SUVs, so the new Mitsubishi L200 Series 7 and Outlander PHEV are an exciting addition to our business.’

Bosses at the manufacturer say that their burgeoning dealer network, which also includes 105 operational aftersales sites across the UK, now has the necessary ‘experience, enthusiasm and knowledge’.

Sharon Townsend, head of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome back so many familiar dealers as authorised sales points.

‘The experience, enthusiasm and knowledge they bring to the network and our customers are vitally important, and it will be wonderful to see new Mitsubishi vehicles back in their dealerships.

‘We are also pleased to welcome some new partners to the franchise.

‘The news around Mitsubishi vehicle sales has generated considerable interest from customers and dealers alike, and we look forward to completing our new dealer sales network in the coming weeks.’