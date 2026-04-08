Motorpoint backs profits to soar to £7.5m after record-breaking year of sales in 2026

Motorpoint is expecting to announce soaring profits when it publishes its accounts for 2026, with bosses toasting a year of record sales.

The used car supermarket group has this morning (Apr 8) published a trading update via the London Stock Exchange, in which it reveals its ‘continued outperformance of the used car market’.

Bosses are expecting the outfit to post a pre-tax profit of around £7.5m in the 12 months to the end of June – 83% up on last year’s return of £4.1m.

EBITDA – the measure by which the Car Dealer Top 100 is ranked – is also set to shoot up 13% from £23.9m to £27m.

Directors have put the success down to a record-breaking year when it comes to retail volumes – with the group shifting a best-ever 65,000 cars.

They also pointed to ‘record metal margin performance’, which allowed Motorpoint to ‘offset inflationary pressures’ throughout the year.

Elsewhere, the year saw the business launch a new agentic AI tool to reactivate historic closed quotes, which generated to an additional 900 sales, while a new site is also set to open in Leeds this summer.

Reflecting on the period, Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint Group PLC said: ‘The group had an excellent year in FY26, and I am delighted to report record sales volumes and an 83% increase in profit before taxation.

‘FY26 has been a step change year for Motorpoint, where the use of data became fundamental within the business and we started to embrace the benefits of AI.

‘Whilst the macroeconomic uncertainty in recent weeks leads to a degree of caution due to the risks of increased inflation and interest rates, our superior customer service, omnichannel business model and exciting growth plans mean we are well placed to take advantage of opportunities to further increase market share and build long term value for shareholders.’

The company’s full accounts are expected to be published in June.