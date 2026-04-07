Chinese car tops UK sales charts as EVs power best March since 2019

Last month was the best March for new car registrations since 2019 as EV sales soared to new levels, while a Chinese car led the charts, latest data shows.

New figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) published this morning (Apr 7) show 380,627 new vehicles were registered, representing a 6.6% rise.

In a welcome change, the growth was driven by private demand, rising 10.1% to 162,470. Fleet registrations increased 3.5% to 208,853 units, while the smaller business sector grew 18.8% to 9,304 units.

March was also the best month for electrified vehicles – PHEVs rose 46.9% to take a 13.0% market share, while hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) increased 7.3% to take 15.8% of the market.

BEVs set a new record, up 24.2%, to 86,120 registrations in the month. However, the SMMT noted that with EVs accounting for a 22.6% share of the market for the month, and 22.4% year to date, uptake is still ‘adrift’ of the ZEV mandate’s 33% quota for 2026.

The body again called for the government’s review into electric car sales targets to be expedited.

The Jaecoo 7 was the top-seller in March with 10,064 units, followed by the Ford Puma (9,193) and Nissan Qashqai (8,718).

The Puma still leads the year-to-date chart with 16,128 units, followed by the Jaecoo 7 (15,569) and Kia Sportage (14,190).

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, ‘The strongest new car market since 2019, with the highest ever volume of EV registrations, is a boost to the industry and the economy.

‘However, the headlines belie the costs incurred and the challenges involved. Much of March’s performance will be from orders placed before the start of the Iran conflict, which threatens to raise the cost of living, undermining consumer confidence.

‘Against this backdrop, and with the EV market falling further away from mandated levels despite record levels of incentives, an urgent review of the transition is required to secure a sustainable market, economic growth and the UK’s net zero ambitions.’

What the industry says

‘March’s figures underline a resilient and growing new car market, driven by improving affordability, availability and increased competition from new entrant brands. Consistent sales growth through the first quarter shows that strong offers are bringing buyers back into showrooms.

‘While electric vehicles still account for fewer than one in four sales and remain below the ZEV mandate target, there are clear reasons for optimism. Interest has picked up sharply as fuel prices rise, with new EV enquiries on our platform surging between February and March — the equivalent of one every minute last month. If that online intent converts into sales, progress will follow.

‘With a wave of new models, deeper discounts and lower running costs, more buyers are starting to see EVs as a way to take control of their energy costs.’

Ian Plummer, chief customer officer, Autotrader

‘While the plate change has given the market a seasonal boost, the underlying trend is clear – we’re seeing fuel costs front of mind and more drivers actively shifting towards electrified options.

‘We’re expecting hybrid demand to remain strong through the second quarter. During the first three months of 2026 we saw the volume of hybrid-related enquiries passed to Carwow dealer partners increase by 43% quarter-on-quarter, outperforming those of BEVs, which grew 35% over the same period.’

Philipp Sayler von Amende, global chief commercial officer, Carwow

‘With uncertainty around the cost of fuel, electric vehicle (EV) enquiries are on the up, as consumers look to electric as an attractive alternative to petrol and diesel vehicles. While concerns around the cost of living persist, manufacturers and dealers face the challenge of enticing consumer spending at a time when many are protecting their budgets.

‘When it comes to EVs, incentivising buyers will not only come from an attractive price point, but in the form of equitable charging infrastructure for all – particularly those without access to off-street parking.’

Jamie Hamilton, automotive partner and head of electric vehicles, Deloitte

‘March delivered robust headline growth, with record EV volumes and overall registrations up around 6% YoY. This performance, however, has been significantly influenced by plate-change seasonality and intensified manufacturer and fleet activity, which have inflated both total demand and EV uptake.

‘Beneath the surface, EV growth remains volume-led rather than share-led, with penetration still materially below mandated targets, highlighting a clear structural gap between market reality and policy ambition.

‘At the same time, fragile consumer demand, affordability pressures, and the continued strength of hybrids and ICE underscore that the transition is not yet self-sustaining. This picture shows a moving market, but one that will likely require regulatory recalibration to better align targets with prevailing economic and demand conditions.’

Philip Nothard, insight director, Cox Automotive