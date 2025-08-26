Aug 26: Musk’s AI lawuit; Mercedes sets EV record; Top Gear Mini heads to auction

Business Secretary to meet JCB boss after concerns raised about US tariffs

Jonathan Reynolds will meet the boss of JCB after the company was among those which raised the alarm about the impact of new US tariffs on British businesses.

JCB chief executive Graeme Macdonald called on the UK Government to get a ‘deal done quickly’ with the US on steel, after hundreds of British goods became subject to new American tariffs over the weekend.

He is due to meet the Business Secretary on later today (Tuesday) to discuss the impact of the levies.

Elon Musk accuses Apple and OpenAI of stifling AI competition in lawsuit

Elon Musk has targeted Apple and OpenAI in a lawsuit alleging that the iPhone maker and the ChatGPT maker are teaming up to thwart competition in artificial intelligence (AI).

The 61-page complaint filed in a Texas federal court follows a threat Mr Musk made two weeks ago when he accused Apple of unfairly favouring OpenAI and ChatGPT in the iPhone’s app store rankings for top AI apps.

Mr Musk’s post insinuated that Apple had rigged the system against ChatGPT competitors such as the Grok chatbot made by his own xAI.

Mercedes-AMG sets new electric car distance record with GT XX concept

Mercedes-AMG has smashed the record for how far an electric car can travel in 24 hours.

The performance brand’s GT XX concept managed to travel 3,405 miles in the 24-hour window, achieving an average speed of 186mph as it lapped the Nardo test circuit in Italy, stopping only to rapid charge at speeds of around 850kW. After each charge, the car accelerated back to its average cruising speed to achieve the best-possible distance in the assigned time period.

Mercedes-AMG also looked to achieve a number of records, including an ‘around the world in eight days’ challenge – a nod to Jules Verne’s novel ‘Around the World In 80 Days’.

Ex-Top Gear Mini heading under the hammer at auction

A classic Mini once driven by presenter Chris Harris during a Top Gear special is heading to auction.

The 1990 Rover Mini was driven by Harris in Top Gear series 27, episode 1, which saw it used as transport for an Ethiopia special.

Purchased with a budget of £4,000, the plucky Mini started life as a ‘tidy runabout’ according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers, before suffering some battle scars during its adventure.

What you might have missed

Alex Bradley, boss of Small Cars Direct, has been confirmed as the third panelist for Car Dealer Podcast Live on September 24, joining Polestar’s Matt Galvin and Waylands’ Vicky Hart. The live show includes dinner, networking, and a summer party.

Nissan has crowned Wessex Garages’ Newport site its Dealership Ambassador for 2024, recognising outstanding aftersales and customer care. Opened just four years ago, the South Wales showroom impressed directors with its teamwork, customer loyalty, and consistently high service standards.

Fords of Winsford has signed a three-year deal as official car retail partner of Sale Sharks, with branding on men’s and women’s kits from 2025/26. The partnership includes fan competitions, season ticket holder perks, and community matchday activations.

Two in three EV drivers have waited more than 10 minutes to use charger – survey

Two-thirds (66%) of electric vehicle (EV) drivers have had to wait more than 10 minutes at a public charging station for an available device, a new survey suggests.

Direct Line Motor Insurance, which commissioned the poll of 1,000 UK EV drivers, said it highlights the ‘significant challenges with public charging infrastructure’.

The average delay experienced by respondents who said they have had to wait to start charging was 22 minutes, although some reported times of up to two hours.

Three dead after helicopter crashes during flying lesson on Isle of Wight

Three people have died and a fourth remains in hospital in a serious condition after a helicopter crash during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight.

Emergency services were called to the site near the A3020 Shanklin Road on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Northumbria Helicopters said that its aircraft G-OCLV – which is listed as a Robinson R44 II helicopter – was involved in the accident during a flying lesson.

Weather outlook…

The UK can today expect a mix of sun and clouds, with breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday.

Highs will reach about 20 °C (68 °F), dipping to around 11 °C (52 °F) overnight.

A brief shower or two is possible, but overall, it’ll be a fresh and changeable late summer day.