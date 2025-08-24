Wessex Garages’ Newport showroom is named Nissan’s best performing UK dealership

Nissan has been honouring the very best its UK dealer network has to offer with the top spot going to one of Wessex Garages’ South Wales showrooms.

The dealer group’s Newport site has been declared the Japanese brand’s best performing retailer, seeing off tough competition from all four corners of the country.

The firm has been named Nissan’s ‘Dealership Ambassador’ for the 2024 financial year in recognition of its impressive aftersales performance and the excellent levels of customer care.

The honour represents a remarkable rise for the showroom on Newport Retail Park, which opened just four years ago in order to fill a trategic gap in Wessex Garages’ Nissan territory, which now stretches eastwards from Cardiff, via Newport to Bristol, and up as far as Gloucester.

The winner was decided by Nissan’s UK directors, following a nomination from Joel Andresier, Nissan aftersales performance manager

Andresier said: ‘’To be a success, a dealership needs a family of people each knowing, living and loving their job, but prepared to step seamlessly into their colleagues’ shoes if required.

‘’They also need to work incredibly hard to deliver a fantastic customer experience. This is what happens at Wessex Garages Nissan Newport.

‘It’s not just a great dealership but an outstanding team, where everyone works for each other to provide the best possible experience for customers and potential customers.

‘Their customers love them, and customer loyalty is key to renewals. Many are on their seventh or eighth Nissan.’

Roy Hurst, aftersales operations manager at Nissan Motor GB, added: ‘This award isn’t just about numbers – it’s about people. It reflects genuine customer sentiment and the consistent dedication to delivering exceptional service.

‘The Newport team doesn’t just meet expectations, they embody what it means to truly care for their customers, every single day.

‘Congratulations to the entire team for this well-deserved recognition. Your passion, professionalism and commitment to excellence are truly inspiring.’

Reflecting on the dealership’s achievement, Darren Lakin, Wessex Garages group operations director, said: ‘Naturally, we are delighted that our Newport Nissan site has been named Dealership Ambassador of the Year.

‘It is testament to the hard work of the whole team and we couldn’t be more thrilled to accept the award on their behalf.

‘Our aim now is to continue the good work, maintain our high standards, and keep serving customers to the best of our ability.’