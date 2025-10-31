Auto Trader’s Catherine Faiers to leave business to take CEO role at Moonpig

Auto Trader’s Catherine Faiers is to leave the company to take up the CEO role at online greetings cards and gifting platform Moonpig.

Faiers, who’s currently chief operating officer at Auto Trader and has been with the company for eight years, will be taking over from Nickyl Raithatha.

Raithatha announced in June that he would be stepping down and the search began for his replacement. Faiers’s start date will be announced in due course.

The announcement was made on the London Stock Exchange this morning (Oct 31).

Writing on LinkedIn, Faires said: ‘This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made — Auto Trader has been such a huge part of my life; eight years that honestly feel more like eight minutes in Auto Trader time!

‘It’s been an extraordinary journey, working alongside some of the most talented, passionate, and values-driven people in the UK tech industry. A company with a hard-earned market position, outstanding performance, and a deep commitment to doing the right thing .

‘Leaving a business and team I love so much is far from easy. Auto Trader isn’t just a company — it’s a community of exceptional people and a culture that makes it truly special.’

Commenting on her new role at Moonpig, she said: ‘I’m beyond excited to be joining the team at Moonpig, a business with such a strong brand, clear purpose, and huge potential to grow and bring joy to its customers every single day. I can’t wait to help shape the next chapter working alongside another brilliant team of people.’

She concluded: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who’s been part of my journey so far — the people around me really have made all the difference.’

Latest accounts for Moonpig show the firm made a pre-tax profit of £67.5m for the year ended April 30, 2025, on revenue of £320.1m.