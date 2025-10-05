Birmingham technician from LSH Auto named Mercedes-Benz apprentice of the year

An apprentice technician at Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham, has been named the German brand’s Apprentice of the Year for 2025.

Abdullah Hussain was studying electrical engineering at Coventry University when he heard about the Mercedes-Benz apprenticeship opportunity with LSH Auto, which owns the franchise.

Choosing to follow the apprenticeship route, he pursued his passion for Mercedes-Benz and embarked on a new career journey.

Since joining LSH Auto in July 2022, he has undergone extensive training for three years at the dealership and the Mercedes-Benz Apprenticeship Academy in Milton Keynes, passing his NVQ Level 3 Apprenticeship qualification.

A small group of inspirational apprentices were selected as finalists for the Mercedes-Benz Apprentice of the Year award, chosen for their outstanding commitment to developing themselves and making an impact within their businesses.

Finalists were judged on their final assessments, off-the-job training, completion of job cards and overall engagement in the programme.

Hussain emerged as a deserving winner in the technical category. He said: ‘I’ve had the privilege of meeting incredible people and working on some of the best cars in the world.

‘Receiving this award is such an honour, and I’m truly grateful for the recognition. This is only the beginning for me, there’s a lot more to come, and I’m excited about what the future holds.’

‘Darren Kimber, Lead Trainer, added: ‘Abdullah impressed us with his strong work ethic and passion for learning. His work was always completed to the highest standard and not one deadline was missed throughout his apprenticeship.

‘In his assessment, he had to showcase technical competency and problem-solving against the clock.

‘In the customer role play exercise, he confidently demonstrated strong communication and interpersonal abilities to our judges who were impressed with his customer focus.

‘He is a credit to Mercedes-Benz and LSH Auto and incredibly deserving of the title of Mercedes-Benz Apprentice of the Year.’

The Mercedes-Benz Apprenticeship Academy develops young people across the retailer network, and the annual awards recognise those who have gone above and beyond in their workplace.

Katherine McLoughlin, head of aftersales at LSH Auto, said: ‘Abdullah’s achievement is an inspiration to his fellow apprentices and to all of us at LSH Auto. His passion, commitment and determination reflect the qualities we aim to nurture in every apprentice.

‘I have no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Vaughan Blackman, managing director, LSH Auto, added: ‘We are extremely proud of Abdullah and delighted that his hard work, determination and professionalism have been recognised with this award.

‘This achievement also highlights the strength of the apprenticeship programme, which continues to nurture and develop exceptional talent for the future of our business.’