Brindley Group adds to brand portfolio after signing up with Chinese XPeng

Brindley Group has added to its brand portfolio by opening its very first XPeng operation in the heart of the Black Country.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group has added the Chinese outfit to its flagship multi-franchise site in Wolverhampton in what bosses describe as a ‘major milestone’ for the company.

The launch means that Brindley now represents 10 major brands across Staffordshire and the West Midlands, including rival Chinese brands Omoda and Jaecoo.

Confirming the news, Che Watson, chairman of the Brindley Group, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with XPeng and to introduce this exciting brand to our customers in the Midlands.

‘As electric vehicles continue to reshape the automotive landscape, XPeng’s arrival in the UK is perfectly timed.

‘We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement and to bring something truly innovative to the local market.’

The XPeng showroom, located on Stafford Road, will officially open in August, offering customers the opportunity to test drive the brand’s G6, ahead of further models arriving over the next months.

Visitors will also be able to explore the brand’s smart features and take advantage of exclusive launch offers.

Brindley is currently undertaking wider changes to its dealer network, having recently axed Nissan in Cannock after 30 years.

XPeng meanwhile opened its first UK dealers earlier this year and is now aiming for around 20 more over the next year.