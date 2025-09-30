BYD continues rapid growth of dealer network as Arnold Clark opens three more sites

Arnold Clark has opened three new BYD franchises in England, based in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Lancashire.

The new dealerships, in at Oldbury, Stafford and Preston, are already fully operational and offering the full BYD line up of Chinese cars.

The trio take Arnold Clark’s BYD representation to 11 locations in the UK, with six in Scotland and five in England.

The Car Dealer Top 100 leader opened its first BYD site in the UK in 2022, and has expanded its portfolio of dealers in line with BYD’s own substantial market growth.

Craig Hood, franchise manager at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We’re extremely excited to open another three Arnold Clark BYD sites and to offer our customers even more choice when picking their next car.

‘BYD has made an immediate impact on the UK market, and our customers love their range of models and innovative products.

‘We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new branches so they can experience the exciting cars that BYD has to offer first-hand.’

The latest sites are the latest step in BYD’s rapid growth, as it looks to become the UK’s biggest car brand over the coming years.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, Steve Beattie, sales and marketing director of BYD UK, said: ‘The ambition they’re constantly looking at is to be number one in the world.

‘If you’re going to be number one car manufacturer in the world, you’re going to have to be number one in the big markets like the UK to be able to do that.

‘The UK is a really interesting market because actually, us as Brits, receive new brands very well.’