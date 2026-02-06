Cargurus AI used car search function could be rolled out to the UK

Conversational AI used car searches could be rolled out on Cargurus’ UK platform after successful testing in the US.

The used car advertising platform – by far and away the largest in the United States – has been testing a ChatGPT-style search function on its website since the middle of last year.

Called Discover, the search system allows consumers to find a car on the site using chatty questions, rather than specific model searches.

Consumers are increasingly turning to large language models to find their next car and ask for advice and experts say buyers prefer these interactions as they can often input questions they’re afraid to ask others.

None of the big used car search giants in the UK have deployed AI to any great effect in their searches and still rely on consumers to know the make and model of the car they’re looking for.

Many car buyers are now starting their searches on Google’s Gemini or ChatGPT, but these may not necessarily serve up results from the likes of Cargurus or other used car platforms.

Cargurus’ AI search function, demonstrated to Car Dealer at the NADA conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, allows users to search for their car by asking simple or very complicated questions.

The AI quickly surfaces cars for sale by dealers and then helps the user ask relevant follow-up questions to refine their search further.

In the States it can help scour as many as 5m listings and refine customer searches down quickly.

Users can also compare models they like using data points that are important to them and the website’s AI system will run the two side by side in relevant comparison tables.

A spokesperson for Cargurus said they are learning a lot from the soft roll out in the States. Currently the Discover button is in the top navigation bar on the homepage and has not taken the place of the main search.

‘Early adopters really like it,’ said the spokesperson.

‘We surveyed 3,000 users and 25% of them said they are using it now and like it for comparing cars and dealers.’

The AI search functionality may come to the Cargurus UK platform, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage.

