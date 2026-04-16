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CarSupermarket.com shows off new look as it seeks to ‘simplify’ customer offering

  • CarSupermarket.com reveals new visual identity for stores and website
  • New look brings the firm into wider Aramis group
  • It’s been done to give customers a better idea of the firm’s offering

Time 11:29 am, April 16, 2026

CarSupermarket.com has revealed a refreshed corporate look.

The new appearance brings the firm in line with the wider Aramis Group, which is a leader in B2C online used car sales across Europe.

The company’s website has already launched with the new look, while its stores in Hull (West), Hull (East), Goole, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Lincoln, Barnsley, Sheffield, Birmingham, Stoke, Preston and Newcastle will adopt the new corporate image over the coming months.

CarSupermarket.com said the rebrand ‘reflects a clearer focus on making its customer offer easier to understand’, which includes a 12-month warranty, an HPI check, a 159-point inspection, and a ‘Lowest Price Guarantee’.

Matt Barrick, CEO of CarSupermarket.com, said: ‘We see reconditioning as much more than a process – it’s how we create confidence in a used car.

‘Our consumer proposition is built on renewed quality, reliable motoring and reassuring value. These commitments underpin everything we do and give customers confidence in the vehicles we sell, from our reconditioning standards and minimum 12-month warranty to the overall buying experience.

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‘Our job is to make sure customers drive away in a car they feel proud of and can trust. This rebrand is about aligning with the wider Aramis Group while being much clearer with customers about what CarSupermarket.com stands for in the UK.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



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