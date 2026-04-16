CarSupermarket.com shows off new look as it seeks to ‘simplify’ customer offering

CarSupermarket.com has revealed a refreshed corporate look.

The new appearance brings the firm in line with the wider Aramis Group, which is a leader in B2C online used car sales across Europe.

The company’s website has already launched with the new look, while its stores in Hull (West), Hull (East), Goole, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Lincoln, Barnsley, Sheffield, Birmingham, Stoke, Preston and Newcastle will adopt the new corporate image over the coming months.

CarSupermarket.com said the rebrand ‘reflects a clearer focus on making its customer offer easier to understand’, which includes a 12-month warranty, an HPI check, a 159-point inspection, and a ‘Lowest Price Guarantee’.

Matt Barrick, CEO of CarSupermarket.com, said: ‘We see reconditioning as much more than a process – it’s how we create confidence in a used car.

‘Our consumer proposition is built on renewed quality, reliable motoring and reassuring value. These commitments underpin everything we do and give customers confidence in the vehicles we sell, from our reconditioning standards and minimum 12-month warranty to the overall buying experience.

‘Our job is to make sure customers drive away in a car they feel proud of and can trust. This rebrand is about aligning with the wider Aramis Group while being much clearer with customers about what CarSupermarket.com stands for in the UK.’