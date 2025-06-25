Carwow – Online Advertiser for New Cars 2025

With new car supply returning to strength since the difficult days of the pandemic, it is now more important than ever to have the right online advertising partner.

A good partner can help dealers to drive enquiries and get metal shifted at a good pace and that is exactly what our two highly commended firms – Auto Trader and What Car? – manage to do it consistently.

However, for our voters, it was Carwow which came out top of the pile in 2025, thanks to its data-driven insights which support dealers and help to deliver leads at scale.

The firm has become a major force in the new car space over recent years and we caught up with chief commercial officer Philipp Sayler von Amende to share the good news.

‘It’s an absolute honour to be recognised by the people who work with us every day – our retailers,’ he said.

‘It’s also such an amazing reward for all the hard work our teams do every day so genuinely, we are absolutely thrilled to win this award.

‘I think the team will be absolutely thrilled. They’ll be honoured that all the hard work they’re putting in is playing out and I think they will be very, very happy.’

So what is it that makes Carwow stand out from its rivals? von Amende believes the firm’s unique model which puts content at the heart of its operation has played a major part.

He added: ‘We have built Carwow as a content marketplace.

‘We are famous for our content, for our reach and video, but also written content, and we’ve always been this special marketplace out there that is winning through content.

‘We are just taking this to a new level, where we now have even more audiences out there that we couldn’t access earlier which is amplifying that strategy.’