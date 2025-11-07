Congratulations! FJ Chalke duo celebrate 40-year long service milestones

Two employees at the West Country car dealership group FJ Chalke are each celebrating 40 years’ service with the company.

The business, which began over 95 years ago, is a well-known Nissan dealer, and has franchises with Abarth, Fiat, GWM, Kia, Isuzu, Maxus, MG, and Omoda and Jaecoo.

Steve Fowler, managing director of the firm, and Scott Young, branch director at Vale Motors in Wincanton, embarked on their FJ Chalke careers in November 1985.

Fowler joined FJ Chalke as a qualified technician, with his career encompassing the roles of service manager, aftersales manager and general manager, before his promotion to the role of managing director in 2019.

Young, meanwhile, joined FJ Chalke as an apprentice technician before becoming a service advisor, service manager and then branch director five years ago.

Reflecting on his four decades with the family-owned and run firm, Fowler said: ‘The motor trade has changed enormously since 1985.

‘We have seen a shift from mechanical to digital systems, the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, huge improvements in vehicle safety systems and a growing focus on sustainability. The buying experience has changed too, with online research and digital retailing enhancing the customer journey.’

Young added: ‘The transformation has been dramatic. We’ve seen rapid technological advancements, stricter environmental standards, and constantly evolving customer expectations.’

Discussing high and low points over the years, both agreed the pandemic year of 2020 presented one of the most difficult challenges.

Fowler said: ‘That was one of the toughest periods – not just for us but the whole industry.

‘Resilience is in our DNA, however. We managed to weather the storm and the real highlight over the years has been FJ Chalke’s continued growth, with our two Nissan dealerships in Yeovil and Wincanton central to our success.

‘Nissan is heading firmly in the right direction with its electric future and expanding model range. My favourite Nissan model is the Qashqai – a really well-rounded car – while Scott’s is the iconic 300ZX.

‘We’re all looking forward to the new Leaf and Micra arriving soon. It’s hard to believe our first demo back in the 1980s was a Nissan Sunny Coupé – we’ve come a long way!’

Asked if he would encourage the youngsters of today to pursue an automotive career, Young said: ‘The motor trade offers a variety of options, from sales and servicing to marketing and technical roles. With the right attitude and passion, it can be incredibly rewarding.’’

And on the question of loyalty, Fowler said: ‘If Scott and I weren’t enjoying life at FJ Chalke, we wouldn’t have stayed for so long – it’s as simple as that. It’s a great place to work because we’ve built an environment people enjoy being part of.

‘There’s freedom to try new things, explore your own approach and develop your skills. It’s not one-size-fits-all – everyone can be themselves while being a member of a strong, supportive team.’

George Chalke, FJ Chalke chairman, presented the pair with certificates to mark their 40 years’ service and said: ‘I’d like to thank Steve and Scott for the incredible contribution they have made to our business over the years.

‘The success our company enjoys today is in no small part due to their unstinting efforts over a long period of time.’

FJ Chalke chairman George Chalke, centre, with Scott Young, left, and Steve Fowler