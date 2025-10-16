Could more job losses be coming at Evans Halshaw as firm closes pair of Ford dealerships?

Evans Halshaw has ditched two Ford showrooms in England and Scotland as part of changes to the Blue Oval’s wider UK dealer network.

The US-owned dealer group has confirmed the closure of sites in Kirkintilloch and Batley, in news which could spell out more job losses

Car Dealer reported last week that the retailer’s American owners – Lithia – had put staff across its UK businesses at risk of redundancy.

The firm is yet to respond to our latest request for a comment, but a statement on the Batley site’s social media page confirmed that the site would close.

It is understood that the dealership ceased trading last Sunday (Oct 12).

The post says: ‘We realise the announcement of any closure is not the most positive news.

‘However, this decision is aligned to the wider Ford UK Dealer Network plans.

We would like to thank you for your business and support over the years, and we look forward to seeing you again soon at Evans Halshaw.’

Following the closures, Kirkintilloch customers will now be referred to Ford Glasgow, around eight miles away. Meanwhile, the nearest Evans Halshaw site to Batley is now seven miles away in Wakefield.

A spokesman for Ford told Car Dealer: ‘Ford is constantly re-assessing our dealer network to ensure we have the correct facilities in the right locations to best serve our customers’

Lithia owns Evans Halshaw and Stratstone, having acquired the groups from Pendragon last year.

Since taking over the running of the groups, Lithia has carried out multiple cuts, the most recent wave coming in February.

The firm closed its Renault and Dacia site in Doncaster, its Vauxhall sites in Portsmouth and Wolverhampton as well as ‘direct pod’ locations in St Albans, Hanworth and Orpington.