Council launches investigation amid claims that former car dealership was illegally bulldozed

A local council has launched an investigation following claims that a former used car dealership may have been demolished illegally.

Suzuki specialist Etone Motors had been based at the site on Attleborough Road, Nuneaton for several years before more recently moving out to new premises nearby.

The building was briefly turned into a tackle shop before being unexpectedly bulldozed, leading to questions about the future of the plot.

CoventryLive reports that only a skeleton structure now remains in tact on the land, despite Nuneaton Borough Council claiming that no official permission was ever given for the demolition.

The local authority has now launched a Town Hall investigation into the incident, which will be led by the council’s enforcement team.

In a brief statement, a council spokesman said: ‘Permission was not applied for or granted by the council for the demolition of the buildings on 45 Attleborough Road.

‘This is currently under investigation by the council’s planning enforcement team.’

Permission to demolish an existing building must be sought from the relevant authorities under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990.

The Government’s website says that anyone who breaches the regulations may end up in court and be liable to pay an unlimited fine.

There are currently no live planning applications relating to the former Etone Motors site, with the most recent submission dating back to 2022, when the dealership was given the green light to install new signage.