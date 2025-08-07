Day's Swansea, Jun 2022Day's Swansea, Jun 2022

News

Day’s Motor Group sees revenue rise but pre-tax profit tumbles during ‘challenging’ 2024

  • Revenue rose to £303.2m last year,  up from £284.9m in 2023
  • Pre-tax profit slumped to £16.1m, however
  • Business, which celebrates centenary next year, has 19 sites across Wales and England

Time 10:35 am, August 7, 2025

Day’s Motor Group has signed off accounts for a ‘challenging’ 2024 which saw pre-tax profits tumble despite revenue rising.

The business, whose parent company is C.E.M. Day Limited and operates 19 sites across Wales and England, will mark its centenary next year, but admitted that 2024 was a tough year.

Pre-tax profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, came to £16.1m, down significantly on the £30.3m the company made in 2023.

Advert

Operating profit slumped, too, down to £31.9m from the £42.2m it achieved the year before.

Revenue for the year was up, however, to £303.2m – the previous year the business turned over £284.9m.

Turnover increased in all areas of the business, with car sales raking in £190.3m, fleet £48.6m, short term business £63.0m, and hire purchase financiers £1.3m.

In the accounts, chairman Graham Day said: ‘In 2024, the company’s performance varied across its divisions, with the persistent fluctuation in inflation and interest rates eroding consumer confidence and this posed the threat of reduced spending on high-value items.

‘In spite of such factors it was gratifying to see that our overall new car performance surpassed our performance of 2023. The dedication and commitment of our staff reams ensured that vehicle turnover increased compared to the previous year, resulting in a remarkable achievement with the group recording retail turnover of £190m representing a 3.6% increase over 2023. Despite this increase in new car volume, withe the challenges faced by the industry we observed a reduction in gross profit margin.’

He concluded: ‘Overall, 2024 was undoubtedly a more challenging year than the previous. However, we continue to demonstrate exceptional resilience and as a result, we achieved a record performance and good profitability. This success underscore our unwavering commitment and professionalism of our team, ensuring our business continues to thrive even in challenging political and economic uncertainty.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2