Dealer group Arnold Clark offers £750 incentive on used cars with own Electric Car Grant

While carmakers are grappling with the government’s Electric Car Grant on the sale of new electric cars, dealer group Arnold Clark is incentivising sales of used EVs.

Through the Arnold Clark Electric Car Grant, the Glasgow-based dealer group is offering a £750 discount on used electric cars or home chargers.

The scheme runs between September 1 and November 3, and allows customers to receive a £750 discount off any used electric car purchased from an Arnold Clark dealership.

Alternatively, customers can get £750 towards a new home charger, supplied and installed by Bumblebee, after buying a used electric car.

Explaining the move, Arnold Clark CEO Russell Borrie said: ‘To enhance this already amazing deal further, we’ve doubled our EV stock, giving customers an incredible range of electric vehicles to choose from.

‘New and existing EV drivers will, of course, be supported by Arnold Clark Charge, our UK-wide EV charging network.

‘These developments all cement our position as industry leaders when it comes to supporting EV infrastructure.’

The incentives follow a recent expansion of Arnold Clark’s EV charging hubs across its UK dealership network.