Eden Motor Group boss Graeme Potts appointed IMI chair in ‘huge moment’ for industry

Eden Motor Group has welcomed a ‘huge moment for the entire automotive sector’ after founder Graeme Potts was appointed to lead the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI).

The IMI last week confirmed a new leadership team, which has been tasked with ‘championing talent’ and ‘tackling the skills gap’ which is currently causing major difficulties throughout he industry.

The top team will be led by Eden CEO Potts, who becomes chair of the board, alongside former Marshall commercial director, Adrian Wallington, who has been named as a non-executive director.

Bosses say that Potts brings a ‘wealth of sector experience’ and a ‘proven track record in automotive retail’, having founded Eden Motor Group in 2008.

As chair of the IMI, he will be responsible for guiding the group’s long-term vision, ensuring that it remains a ‘trusted voice for automotive professionals’.

Speaking about his appointment, Potts said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed as Chair of the IMI and I look forward to leading a newly constituted Board in the exciting next phase.

‘In this phase, the Institute’s legacy of pursuing professionalism and increased qualifications and skills throughout the automotive sector is being remodelled to reflect our tremendous industry’s changing needs.’

Writing on LinkedIn, Eden Motor Group added: ‘We’re incredibly proud to share that our very own Graeme Potts, Founder and CEO of Eden Motor Group, has been appointed chair of the board at the Institute of the Motor Industry.

‘As a group, this is a huge moment — not just for Eden, but for the entire automotive sector. Graeme’s appointment reflects the passion, innovation and commitment to excellence that runs through everything we do at Eden.

‘We’re beyond excited to see the positive change and progress this leadership will bring to the industry.’

Elsewhere, Wallington will balance his role at the IMI with his current day job as chief commercial officer at Huws Gray Ltd – the building firm led by former Marshall boss Daksh Gupta.

He added: ‘I am delighted and proud to be joining the board of the IMI at this pivotal time in its history.

‘The opportunity to give back to the automotive sector is something that has been a huge motivation for me.’

Gupta meanwhile remains IMI vice president and chair of its nomination committee. Welcoming the new additions, he said: ‘The automotive sector is changing.

‘The IMI needs to change with it to remain relevant.

‘We must help the sector attract, recruit and retain the right people to close the skills gap. And we must empower the sector to be fit for the future.

‘This board, led by Graeme Potts and a new team of non-executive directors, many of whom will devote significant time to their roles, will ensure the IMI is here for the next 100 years.’