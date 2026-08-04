Electric vehicles dominate rankings of fastest-selling used cars n July

Electric vehicles accounted for four of the five fastest-selling used car derivatives in July, according to the latest market analysis from Brego.

The firm’s latest Fastest Five report found that the Audi Q4 e-tron 82kWh Quattro Sport was the quickest-selling used car during the month, taking an average of just 10.7 days to sell at an average retail price of £22,316.

The only non-electric model to make the overall top five was the Volkswagen Polo 1.2 70 S, which ranked second with an average selling time of 11.1 days.

The remainder of the top five was dominated by EVs, with the Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor Plus taking third place at 12.5 days, followed by the Volkswagen ID.4 Life Pro Performance at 12.6 days and the Cupra Born V2 at 12.9 days.

The results build on June’s figures, which also showed strong demand for used electric cars.

The trend was even more pronounced among three-year-old vehicles, where every position in the Fastest Five was occupied by an electric model.

Tesla claimed the top two places, with the Model 3 Long Range AWD averaging just 9.9 days to sale at an average price of £23,685, followed by the Model 3 Performance AWD at 12.7 days.

Three Polestar 2 derivatives completed the top five, with average selling times ranging between 13.1 and 14.0 days.

Rupert Pontin, head of insight and communications at Brego, said: ‘Electric vehicles are now appearing consistently among the quickest-selling used cars but the important point is that performance remains highly derivative-specific.

‘The data shows significant variation between models and derivatives. That does not mean every used EV will perform in the same way, which is why broad assumptions around fuel type can be misleading.’

The report also highlighted an impressive early performance from Leapmotor, although Brego said the results appeared to be heavily influenced by pre-registered stock.

The Leapmotor C10 (pictured) was the fastest-selling used EV in July, averaging just 7.2 days to sale at an average price of £31,998, while the Leapmotor B10 followed at 9.1 days and £28,943.

The same two models also occupied the top two positions in Brego’s Chinese car ranking, while the B10 and C10 also finished first and second respectively in the pre-registered category.

Pontin said: ‘Leapmotor’s position across three of July’s Fastest Five categories is an interesting early signal, although its strong showing appears closely linked to pre-registered activity.

‘That makes it too early to draw firm conclusions about sustained used demand but the speed of sale is still notable.’

Away from newer stock, Brego also tracked the fastest-selling 10-year-old used cars.

The Fiat 500X 1.6 E-torQ Lounge topped that ranking with an average selling time of 17.7 days, ahead of the BMW 1 Series 118i Sport, Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 ecoFLEX Energy, Ford Fiesta 1.0 EcoBoost Titanium and Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DiG-T N-Connecta.

Pontin added: ‘The July data shows why retailers, lenders and remarketing businesses need to look beyond headline averages.

‘The real commercial picture sits at derivative level. Understanding which specific vehicles are moving quickly, where pricing is creating confidence and how demand differs by age and market position is what supports better stock and valuation decisions.’

Brego’s Fastest Five rankings are compiled using whole-market data and rank vehicle derivatives by average days to sale, based on a minimum threshold of 30 sales per derivative.