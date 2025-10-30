Carlos TavaresCarlos Tavares

Ex-CEO Tavares speculates about potential US and Europe split at Stellantis

  • Carlos Tavares has released a new book that gives his side of his time with the car company
  • He disputes the reasons given for why he left Stellantis last year
  • Tavares believes that the US and European parts of the group could go separate ways

Time 7:40 am, October 30, 2025

Ex-Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has said that he believes the alliance of car brands could split in his new book, with the North American and European parts of the business heading in different directions.

In his book, called Un pilote dans la tempête that translates to ‘a pilot in the storm’, he’s revealed his thoughts on the brand’s current state as well as telling his side of the story as it unfolded in his time at the companies.

The Stellantis behemoth was only formed in 2021 when the previous Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles merges, but Tavares speculated that new leadership will need to focus on managing the relationship between the different factions every day to keep them together.

According to Automotive News, he wrote: ‘I am worried that the three-way balance between Italy, France and the U.S. will break.’

The relationship Stellantis’ is under pressure with global economic shifts. Lower demand for cars, the move to electric vehicles, Chinese car competitors and the US import costs are causing problems for nearly all car makers, but with half the company in America and the other half in Europe it will be putting further strain on relationships.

The ex-CEO quit the role in December 2024, following a disagreement with the board, and abruptly left the company. It took months to find a replacement and Antonio Filosa has now taken the helm.

The company faced a drop in market value and profits were down, which sparked issues that led to his departure.

However, in his book, Tavares gives his opinions on why he left.

‘With me gone, I am not sure that the French interests that I always had at heart — whether you believe it or not — will be as well defended,’ he added in the book.

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



