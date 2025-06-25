Experian – Provenance Checks 2025

Buying used cars can be a gamble – and many come with questionable histories. That’s why having an accurate and reliable provenance check partner is essential.

Coming out on top this was Experian, with the dealers praising the firm for its robust reporting and refreshed approach to vehicle history data.

‘Winning this award is amazing, it really is,’ said Experian’s automotive product manager, Steven Wild.

‘I’m really excited about this. We’ve done a lot of work on the product over the past year – added new data, new functionality, and really revamped it. To hear we’ve won this is fantastic and caps off all that effort.’

Over the past 12 months, Experian has engaged directly with its dealer customers to better understand their daily challenges. This feedback was key in shaping the revamped offering.

‘We knew our old product needed a refresh,’ Wild explained. ‘So we talked to our customers about what they liked and what they didn’t. That helped us identify missing data and develop new features to support their day-to-day work.’

One standout feature is the ability to track vehicle changes, saving dealers time and money.

‘We found that dealers were often checking the same car multiple times. So we introduced functionality that alerts them when something changes – they no longer need to keep rechecking manually. That’s a big win for efficiency.’

So, what makes Experian stand out among its competitors?

‘Hopefully, it’s because we’ve spent more time talking to dealers,” Wild added. ‘Understanding what they need and building tools that solve real problems – that’s been the key.’

With the win secured, there’s now excitement within the wider team.

‘I can’t wait to tell them,’ said Wild. ‘So many people at Experian and in our development team have worked on this. It’s great news – they’ll be just as thrilled as I was to hear it.’