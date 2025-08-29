Family-owned Brindley Group agrees deal to add Genesis to Cannock Hyundai site

Genesis has added a new car dealer to its list of retail partners after signing a franchise agreement with Brindley Group.

The dealer group has signed on the dotted line to represent the South Korean brand in the Midlands, as the manufacturer looks to expand its operations across the UK.

The brand will be based out of Hyundai in Cannock, with the new operation expected to be up and running by next month.

As part of the development, the new Genesis division will offer buyers test drives, sales and service operations.

Confirming the news, Che Watson, group chairman for Brindley Group, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Genesis to provide the Birmingham area with access to the brand and look forward to showcasing their line-up of premium cars to both new and existing customers.

‘We both share a commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience as well as the same values.’

Backed by the Hyundai, Genesis arrived in the UK in May 2021 promising to cater for a more luxurious end of the market than its parent company.

The outfit’s current model line up consists of the GV60 – a luxury compact SUV, the GV70 – a flagship SUV, and the G80 – a luxury saloon.

Jonny Miller, brand director at Genesis Motor UK, added: ‘This is another exciting milestone for Genesis in the UK.

‘The move to bring Brindley on board further solidifies the brand position and we now have a partner on board who shares our vision for the future of the Genesis brand in Birmingham.’