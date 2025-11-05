Family-run Hilton Garage reports rise in profits as used car supermarket toasts ‘strong’ year

Family-run used car supermarket Hilton Garage has reported a major rise in profits, following back-to-back years of decline.

Accounts, recently filed via Companies House, show that Hilton Garage Limited made a pre-tax profit of £3.99m in the 12 months to the end of May.

The result represents a 214% rise on the previous year’s £1.27m, marking the first year-on-year improvement for the firm since its 2022 accounts.

In a strategic report, included in the documents, director David Manning said the board was ‘pleased to report another year of strong trading performance’.

The strong showing also included a rise in turnover, with revenues increasing from £121.97m in 2024 to £160m in 2025.

Meanwhile, the company ended the accounting period with fixed assets of £7m and total assets of £22.19m, compared to £7m and £20.79m respectively.

Despite this, the firm’s cash in the bank did shrink from £7m to £5.03m.

Reflecting on the year as a whole, Manning wrote: ‘The company is one of the UK’s largest car supermarkets, a family-run business operating from its large purpose-built site in the East Midlands.

‘With over 50 years’ experience and a highly trusted reputation, the company prides itself on working hard to deliver leading class value and service.

‘The directors are pleased to report another year of strong trading performance in what is a highly competitive market.

‘The company operates in highly competitive markets and intensification of price competition could adversely affect the results.

‘The company invests in training of its staff to ensure it is well placed to provide a choice for its customers, to ensure they are aware of their options and satisfied with the level of service.

‘The company also continually works to streamline its cost base to ensure it remains competitive.’

Throughout the year covered by the accounts, Hilton continued to grow, with its workforce swelling from an average of 110 employees to 124.

Along with much of the industry, the firm also saw staff costs rise from £4.32m to £5.33m. At the same time, directors remunerations came in at £120,192 – a small increase on the previous year.

At the end of the year, a total dividends of £67,500 was distributed among the shareholders.

