Family-run Ron Brooks to open XPeng franchise after signing deal with Chinese brand

Ron Brooks Motor Group has become the latest car dealer to add a Chinese brand to its portfolio after signing up with XPeng.

The family-run dealer group is to add the premium firm to its multi-franchise site in Derby, which it recently purchased following a short lease.

The premises are currently undergoing significant redevelopment work and the XPeng operation is set to officially open on September 1.

Confirming the news, Tom Slack, group chief commercial officer of Ron Brooks, said: ‘I am excited today to announce Ron Brooks Motor Group will add Premium Brand, Xpeng to our brand portfolio.

‘Being one of the first partner in the UK to have access to this brand is an honour for the business; our first showroom for the brand will open at our Derby Pentagon Island site.

‘Continuing our growth, having opened several new businesses with existing and new brand partners over the last 18 months, Ron Brooks is proud to still be family owned and one of the fastest growing automotive retail businesses in the UK.

Having purchased the highly prominent Pentagon Island site in Derby last year after occupying it for a short lease we have begun developing the site further and XPENG will open officially on September 1 after significant redevelopment.

‘This will make it the 4th brand that occupies the site, making it a real destination and super centre for automotive and future mobility within Derby.’

Slack recently took over as group chief commercial officer having previously worked as manager of strategy and innovation.

The promotion now sees him report directly into his father – Kevin Slack – who currently fills the role of executive chairman at the dealer group.

Kevin and Tom are the son-in-law and grandson of the company’s founder Ron Brooks, who set up the dealer group with his wife Elsie more than six decades ago.