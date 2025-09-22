Family-run SLM Group adds Alpine to Weybridge site as bosses hail ‘exciting new chapter’

Family-run car dealer St Leonards Motors (SLM) has added to its list of manufacturer partners after agreeing a new deal to represent Alpine.

The dealer group has officially opened its new ‘Alpine Store Weybridge’ which will see the French brand represented across Surrey for the first time.

Alpine now sit alongside both Dacia and Renault at the Weybridge showroom, as SLM continues to grow at an impressive rate.

The firm, which has been family-owned since 1960, acquired SMC Motor Group back in 2023, in a deal which brought its total workforce to over 350 people.

The Apine deal sees the brand join Renault, Dacia, Cupra, and Seat in the group’s portfolio, which stretches across East Sussex, East Anglia, Surrey, Hampshire, and Essex.

Confirming the news, Jason Barlow, director at SLM Group, said: ‘The launch of Alpine into the group is an exciting new chapter for our Weybridge centre.

‘Alpine delivers sports car innovation and aligns perfectly with our plans for the future. The teams are all fully trained and eager to show customers what makes Alpine special.’

A spokesman for the group added: ‘At Alpine Store Weybridge, the goal is simple: to provide an exceptional level of service to match the exceptional vehicles.

‘Whether you’re a long-standing Alpine fan or just discovering the thrill of the marque, the dedicated team is there to offer a tailored, premium experience every step of the way.

‘SLM Group is proud to bring Alpine to Surrey and can’t wait to welcome you to their stunning new showroom. If you’re looking to explore the range, book a test drive, or simply drop in for a coffee and a chat, Alpine Store Weybridge is ready for you.’