Farizon reveals flagship dealership at former Cazoo site in London

Electric van start-up Farizon has opened the first part of its flagship dealership on London’s North Circular Road.

Situated close to the Hangar Lane Gyratory in Park Royal, Farizon is the first tenant for the former west London Cazoo site, which has sat unoccupied since the failed used car dealer collapsed last year.

It’s also the first location to showcase the Farizon’s corporate identity, which will be implemented at its growing network of retail partner sites across the UK in the coming months.

Two franchised dealers have been already been appointed – Heathrow Van Centre in west London, and SMV Commercials Yeovil in the south-west of England. All three dealer locations are offering interested businesses a free, no-obligation 48-hour Farizon test drive for them to experience the SV for themselves.

Meanwhile, the Park Royal site is being extensively overhauled, so while it will remain operational over the next four months, it won’t be fully opened until November. The 3,340 square metre site will eventually be home to retail, aftersales and parts operations and will have a selection of demonstrators, following the successful registration of an initial fleet of 30 Farizon SV vans last month.

Scott Fogharty, Head of Business at Jameel Motors UK, the official importer for Farizon, commented: ‘Our team has been working hard to get the site open as quickly as possible, so we have a base from which to offer test drives and to finalise sales with a rapidly growing list of prospective customers.

‘The reaction to our launch activities over the last few months has been hugely positive, and we’re looking forward to working with customers to quickly get them on the road with their new SV electric vans.’