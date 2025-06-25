First Response Finance – Finance Provider (Sub-Prime) 2025

For some car buyers looking for a used vehicle, personal circumstances can make securing a finance agreement a hump which is difficult to get over.

However, the best providers of sub prime finance are able to overcome those obstacles and offer the very best packages to customers who can often feel like they have no other way to turn.

A serial winner of this prize down the years, First Response has once again scooped the gong after blowing voters away with its amazing customer service and fantastic range of products.

Retailers also commented on the firm’s excellent customer service, clear communication and can-do attitude, which has seen them see off stiff competition from our highly commended firms – Moneybarn and GoCar Credit.

The much-loved business employs close to 300 people at its offices in Nottingham, Leigh and Glasgow and places an emphasis on top quality service to both dealers and customers.

Reacting to the latest win, senior marketing manager Daniel Casey said a focus on people was what helps keep First Response ahead of the competition.

He said: ‘We can’t believe that we’ve won yet again. We don’t even know how many times we’ve won this now, but it’s absolutely fantastic that we continue to be recognised as a fantastic lender in this space.

‘We focus on people.

‘We focus on our people to give them the best training available and the best tools to do their job and we focus on our dealers who are trying to get people into cars, motorbikes and vans and whatever they need.

‘We listen to them, and we make changes accordingly. We listen to our customers and our end users – these people who need help getting back to cars, into motorbikes, into vans, to to get to work and school.

‘I think it’s really down to just listening and to understanding what our customers need and then providing them with the tools to do it.’