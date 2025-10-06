Forecourt Master wins industry award as firm looks to help car dealers save money on cleaning

Forecourt Master, the cleaning equipment manufacturer, has won the ‘Innovation in Cleaning Technology’ gong at the Business Awards UK, recognising its role in transforming used car pitch cleaning for dealerships across the country.

The system, designed to deliver speed, consistency and efficiency, enables a single operator to clean over 30 vehicles per hour on the pitch – far exceeding traditional bucket and sponge cleaning methods.

Its touchless, chemical-free process eliminates the drying process, reduces the risk of scratches, and ensures every car on the forecourt is ready for customers.

As part of its ongoing development, Forecourt Master has introduced a new feature that allows dealers to measure the number of vehicles cleaned on the pitch each month.

This upgrade provides valuable performance data, helping forecourt managers track utilisation and optimise staffing.

A spokesperson for Forecourt Master said: ‘Winning this award is a proud moment for our team. Forecourt Master was built to save dealers time and money, and now, with the addition of monthly cleaning data, our customers can also see the real, measurable value of the system.’

Unlike most plant and machinery, the Forecourt Master is supplied entirely on a rental basis, removing the need for heavy upfront investment. This model allows dealers to make immediate savings instead of waiting to recoup capital costs.

To build confidence further, dealers can trial the system for one month before making any commitment. The trial period typically highlights both the speed and consistency of results, with many users reporting the machine quickly becomes an essential part of daily operations.

Forecourt Master is also offering on-site demonstrations for heads of business, showcasing the system in action on their own forecourt.

These sessions give senior decision-makers the opportunity to see first-hand how quickly and efficiently the machine delivers results, making it easier to assess the benefits for their dealership.

The award win underscores Forecourt Master’s growing reputation in the automotive sector, giving dealerships a proven way to enhance customer experience while controlling costs.

For further information please contact Forecourt at [email protected] or visit the forecourtgroup.com