Gallery: Take a look at the very best pictures from Car Dealer Podcast Live 2025

The mics have been dismantled, the cameras put away and the second edition of Car Dealer Podcast Live has been wrapped up.

The special event, sponsored by Motorway, was held at Milton Hill House in Oxfordshire, saw guests from across the industry join us for a feature-length recording of the show.

Also in attendance were our esteemed podcast panel of Polestar boss Matt Galvin, Waylands’ Vicky Hart and Small Cars Direct’s Alex Bradley.

On hand to capture the event was our photographer Kevin Bennett, who took countless great shots throughout the day.

If you attended, why not have a look and see if you can see yourself?

…

The podcast saw the Car Dealer team speak to the panel about the biggest issues currently facing the motor trade.

Galvin gave some fascinating insight into the Electric Car Grant and even put forward a novel alternative to the current ‘farcical’ scheme.

Meanwhile, we also spoke to Hart about the impact of Chinese brands and whether they are ready to ‘dominate’ the UK motor trade.

You can listen to the full show on Spotify or watch it on our YouTube channel.

Speaking after the recording, Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott said: ‘Two years of Car Dealer Podcast Live and it’s been an absolute blast!

‘What started as a bit of fun has grown into something the whole industry really gets behind — and that’s down to our amazing guests, brilliant sponsors and the listeners who keep coming back each week.

‘We’ve had laughs, debates, and plenty of surprising insights along the way, which is exactly what makes it so enjoyable.

‘It’s proof that talking about the motor trade doesn’t have to be dry — it can be engaging, entertaining and genuinely useful. I can’t wait to do it all again next year!’