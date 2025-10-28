GSF Car Parts unveils futuristic ‘conceptual drone delivery service’ to transport spares

‘Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.’

The immortal words of Doc Brown at the end of Back to the Future are among the most famous closing lines in cinema history, and one automotive firm appears to have taken the futuristic message to heart.

That is because GSF Car Parts has unveiled its new ‘conceptual drone delivery service’ which could see it delivering key components via drone.

The online spares specialist says the plans could revolutionise how garages buy crucial parts by slashing delivery times.

The firm has even teased how the service could look in a new video, posted on YouTube, which shows a drone carrying car parts over busy roads from a GSF branch to a customer.

While the futuristic scheme is currently just a concept, it could be rolled out in future, with GSF pledging to become the ‘aftermarket leader in the space’.

Bosses say the drone service could be rolled out to serve customers in a number of ways, from reaching remote areas to rapid deliveries and returns.

Outlining the plans, Steve Horne, CEO at GSF Car Parts, said: ‘We have all seen the potential to diversify how we get parts, consumables and tools to customers.

‘I image a future where we can select the best delivery method for garage and e-commerce customers depending on location and their specific needs.

‘As the fastest-growing motor factor with no plans to slow that rate of expansion, GSF will look to use new ways to work smarter while offering the best service to customers.

‘We already use vans, mopeds and e-bikes, and drones would unlock another incredible opportunity. Growth, innovation and progress will always be made with the aim of improving our customers’ experience.’